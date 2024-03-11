Suara.com – The status of Jakarta became a polemic because it was deemed that it would no longer have the status of capital city on February 15 2024. The issue itself was raised by one of the DPR RI members, because of Law Number 3 of 2022 concerning National Capital (IKN).

Deputy Chairperson of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, Misan Samsuri, regretted the planning for the discussion of the Draft Law on the Special Region of Jakarta (RUU DKJ) in the DPR RI. As a result, there was an assumption that the status of the capital city of Jakarta had been lost.

“Personally, of course I really regret the poor legislative planning in the DPR. How then is Jakarta’s legal status unclear until today,” said Misan to reporters, Monday (11/3/2024).

According to Misan, the DKJ Bill should be discussed before the 2024 election so that there is no vacuum in legal capacity for Jakarta’s status. However, discussions in the DPR proceeded very slowly.

Because of this, Misan hopes that the basis for determining Jakarta’s specialties must be completed soon. Because, if the DKJ Bill was passed shortly after the IKN Law, the main tasks and functions (tupoksi) of regional governments and the obligations of the central government (pempus) towards Jakarta would become clear.

“My hope is of course that the DPR-RI, especially those from the Jakarta electoral district, will initiate the acceleration of the formulation of special laws for Jakarta so that they can be used as a basis for managing Jakarta as well as regional rights and obligations towards the center,” he said.

Previously, the Special Staff (Stafsus) of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for Legal Affairs, Dini Purwkno, clarified the news that Jakarta’s status as the capital city had been revoked in line with plans to move to the archipelago.

Dini emphasized that Jakarta still has status as a Special Capital Region (DKI) to this day.

“The legal status of the capital city of DKI Jakarta has not changed,” he said, as quoted by Antara on Thursday (7/3/2024).

He added, according to Article 39 of Law Number 3 of 2022 concerning the National Capital (IKN), DKI Jakarta will remain the national capital until the Presidential Decree regarding the Transfer of IKN to the Archipelago is issued.

Regarding exactly when the presidential decree will be issued, Dini said this would depend entirely on the president’s authority.

“Essentially, legally, Nusantara will only become the nation’s capital effectively when the presidential decree is issued. Well, when the presidential decree is issued, DKI Jakarta will automatically stop being the nation’s capital,” he said.