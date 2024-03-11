Mario Calabresi and Guido Brera

Be Water, ok to the capital increase. Former manager Gedi Loverre appointed Head of Sales

Be Water launches an important project to grow and strengthen its activities, concluding at the same time the reorganization process with the control of Be Water Film and Be Content. Be Water, to support rapid growth of its production activities in the cinematographic and audiovisual sector through its subsidiary Be Water Film, has approved a capital increase of €5.5 million reserved exclusively for shareholders and management.

In the case of Be Water Film, in fact, a production line up has been launched with the advanced development of 8 projects including 3 cinematographic films, 2 TV series, 2 high end documentaries and a TV format which will be produced within the two-year period.

Be Content (90% controlled by Be Water and 10% by Mario Calabresi), active in the field of digital journalism and podcasting, has positively revised its results with a turnover forecast of €12 million for 2024.

The company, daughter of the recent merger between Will and Chora Media, has started a reorganization phase which has brought revenues in the first two months of 2024 to +45% on the same period of 2023. Driving this new phase is Mario Calabresi, CEO , they were joined by Riccardo Haupt COO, and Filippo Loverre, new Head of Sales of the group – already head of the digital unit of Manzoni Advertising (GEDI group).

In recent weeks the two titles produced by Chora, “Sangue nostro” by Pablo Trincia and “Di sana Pianta” by Stefano Mancuso are at the top of the Italian podcast rankings, while Will has recently surpassed 1.6 million followers on Instagram and continues its exponential growth on other social platforms (TikTok +54% in 12 months; 430,000 subscribers), YouTube (+90% in 12 months; 181,000 subscribers) and Linkedin (+57% in 12 months; 173,000 subscribers).