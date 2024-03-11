A while ago I wrote here about the release of Campagnolo’s new Ekar GT gravel groupset, and we saw this new groupset on the beautiful Basso Palta gravel bike. As curious as we were, we certainly looked into it. And guess what? Especially for the launch of the new Campa groupset, Campagnolo and Basso have joined forces to create a special edition of Basso Palta. And where two Italian brands work together, the results are often very good. And in this case it is no different.

Pure carbon gravel racer

The Basso Palta is a carbon gravel racing bike with integrated cables, carbon handlebars and room for 45mm tires. What’s striking is the neat appearance, thanks in part to the single front page and internal wiring. This special edition, dedicated to the launch of the Campagnolo Ekar GT, naturally includes a new Campagnolo group and wheels. Additionally, the Campagnolo logo appears on the front fork next to the brake caliper.

Don’t hold back

“Don’t hold back” is the slogan of the Ekar GT group written on the inside of the front fork. A little smaller we see the same slogan on the chainstay. Vicenza is also the place where Basso and Campagnolo were created, which is why this name can be found in the title of this special edition. What also stands out is the horizontal separation of colors in the frame. The top half is dark blue and the bottom half is an icy blue grey. Well done!

Even more cool designs

In addition to this version, the Palta is also available in five other designs and with other groupsets from both Shimano and Sram. I have to say that Basso’s design department did a very creative job because all the designs are really cool! While we’re still using the configurator on Basso’s website, we see that this special edition with the new Ekar GT groupset starts at €4,349. Oddly enough, you don’t have the option of choosing the new Campagnolo Zonda GT wheels. But your bike mechanic can help you with this.

More information via Basso.