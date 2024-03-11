Mortgages: Bank of Italy, rates drop to 4.38% in January

In January the interest rates on loans disbursed during the month to families for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs stood at 4.38% from 4.82% in December. The Bank of Italy communicates this in its statistical bulletin ‘Banks and money: national series’, specifying how the share of these loans with an initial rate determination period of up to 1 year was 22%, down from 41% in previous month.

Also in the same month, private sector bank deposits decreased by 2% on a twelve-month basis. The decline is slowing compared to December, when the figure stood at -3.1%. Bond funding increased by 20.7%, an increase from 19.3% in December. The Bank of Italy communicates this in its statistical bulletin ‘Banks and money: national series’. The rate on new consumer credit disbursements in January stood at 10.75%, up from 10.16% in December. The Bank of Italy communicates this in its statistical bulletin ‘Banks and money: national series’.

In detail, Palazzo Koch indicates, the rates on new loans to non-financial companies were equal to 5.48%, almost stable from 5.45% in December, while those for amounts up to 1 million euros were equal to 5.78%. The rates on new loans for amounts exceeding this threshold stood at 5.30%. The interest rates on all outstanding deposits were 1% (0.96% in the previous month).