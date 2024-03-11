Phase of bad weather over much of Italy also today Monday 11 March due to the disturbance passing over the central Mediterranean. Based on the available weather forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. On the basis of the ongoing and expected phenomena, an orange alert for hydraulic risk in Emilia-Romagna has been assessed for tomorrow. Yellow alert has also been assessed in sectors of Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Calabria and the entire territory of Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo, Campania, Molise, Puglia and Basilicata.

The phenomena, more frequent in the Tyrrhenian sectors, will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. From late this evening, strong to gale-force winds with a predominantly southern component are also expected to persist across Puglia and the Ionian sectors of Basilicata and Calabria. Storm surges along exposed coasts.

The meteorological and critical situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general rules of behavior to follow in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific critical issues that could concern individual territories and on the prevention actions adopted are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will monitor the evolution of the situation.

Difficult day from North to South

Last Sunday was a difficult day from North to South. In Liguria, bad weather caused rocks and trees to fall on the Via Aurelia where there were two interruptions. “A landslide near Recco, where there is alternating one-way traffic, and one in Finale Ligure where the Aurelia is closed until tomorrow when the rock climbers will be able to climb up to verify the gravity of the situation”, said Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region, in an update on bad weather.

Toti also underlined that in Molini di Triora (Imperia) and Rezzo (Imperia) there are respectively “about a hundred people and about seventy isolated people. Both communities can be reached by ambulances and emergency vehicles, but the ordinary road system is interrupted”. Toti added that in these isolated areas there are no “critical issues” apart from the “inconvenience” for the inhabitants but “we are working” for a solution.

Also in Liguria, a ski mountaineer died after being swept away, together with three other people, by an avalanche in the Ubaghetto area in the municipality of Monesi (Imperia). The Ligurian ASL2 announced this, explaining that the man’s body, already lifeless, was airlifted to the emergency room of Santa Corona di Pietra Ligure at 4.57 pm. “The company immediately activated psychological support for the family members”, underlines the ASL. The ski mountaineers, overwhelmed and pulled out of the snow, were part of a group of six people and were equipped with Artva. Two women whose lives were not in danger were airlifted to Mondovì. The air ambulance took off from Cuneo with the avalanche dog unit and was also on site.

Veneto

The bad weather that has affected the Veneto has led the decentralized functional center of the Civil Protection of the Veneto Region to issue a new warning of criticality, declaring the state of attention, yellow alert, for hydraulic and hydrogeological criticality in some river basins in the area. The notice is valid until 2pm on Monday 11 March. The yellow alert for hydraulic criticality is declared in the Altro Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone basins; Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione; Livenza-Lemene-Tagliamento. The yellow alert for hydrogeological criticality is declared in the Piave Pedemontano basins; Other Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone; Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione.

Dozens of interventions by the Belluno firefighters were mainly due to the large snowfalls in various areas of the province. Shortly before 4pm the firefighters intervened in the municipality of Gosaldo due to a landslide which blocked the municipal road to the town of Selle. Five people currently residing in the hamlet of Selle remain isolated. Many vehicles remained stuck or ended up off-road due to heavy snowfall. Car recovery interventions in: Auronzo di Cadore, Forni di Zoldo, Cortina d’Ampezzo, San Vito di Cadore, Livinallongo del Col di Lana. The firefighters also intervened with the crane to recover a bus that ended up off the ground along the road to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The vehicle was recovered and then towed to Lake Misurina. Recovery of two other buses that were stuck due to snow in Forni di Zoldo.

Lombardy

At least 360 firefighters intervened in Lombardy due to the damage caused by the rain and strong wind that hit the region. Among the most affected provinces are Brescia, Milan, Mantua and Cremona. In Bovisio Masciago, province of Monza Brianza, the failure of an embankment of the Seveso river affected two depots of a car wash.

Lazio

In Rome, the ring road near the San Lorenzo airport in the direction of Salaria was temporarily closed due to the fall of sound-absorbing panels. Patrols from the II Sapienza, V Presentino and VII Appio groups of the Local Police are present on site. Intervention then by the I Center group of the Local Police due to the fall of a tree from the garden of the Badini school, also in Rome, which damaged the surrounding wall and the fence of the school. The patrols ensured the safety of the area.

Meanwhile, the Regional Civil Protection Agency of Lazio has issued a yellow alert from early tomorrow morning and for the following 18-24 hours. The following are expected in Lazio: scattered to widespread precipitation, including downpours or thunderstorms, especially in the southern sectors, with cumulative quantities ranging from weak to occasionally moderate. Furthermore, the alert of the Regional Civil Protection System of 03/09/2024 is still valid.

Valle d’Aosta

In Valle d’Aosta, the orange alert for avalanches has been confirmed in the east and south-east areas and yellow in the other areas. The Department of Civil Protection of Valle d’Aosta and the firefighters made this known, underlining that for tomorrow, given the improvement in weather conditions, a yellow alert has been indicated throughout the region.

In the Lys Valley, the mayors of Gaby, Gressoney-Saint-Jean and Gressoney-La-Trinité communicated the issue of a closure order from the Yair locality of the municipality of Gaby to Staffal (regional roads n. 44 and n. 43). The roads are currently passable for emergency vehicles. The municipalities of Gressoney Saint Jean and La Trinité have also announced the closure of schools for Monday 11 March.