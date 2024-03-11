President Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted in his morning conference today, Monday, March 11, 2024, that an abuse of authority was committed in the case of the murder of a normal school student in Chilpancingo, Guerrero. The Attorney General’s Office has taken over the investigation of the case, with the presidential promise that there will be no impunity.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) has also initiated an ex officio investigation after the death of Yanqui Kothan Gómez Peralta, a student at the “Raúl Isidro Burgos” Normal Rural School in Ayotzinapa, who was shot in the head by police. states of Guerrero.

López Obrador expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased and assured that he will closely follow the ministerial investigations to guarantee the clarification of the facts and access to justice and the truth. In addition, López Obrador reiterated that the meeting with the parents of the normalistas is still on and asked them to listen to his version of the events.

On the other hand, Osiel “N” was detained in connection with the events of March 7, when he and Yanqui Gómez Peralta were approached by police near a checkpoint in Chilpancingo. Authorities say he pulled out a gun and an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in his death at the hospital.

However, relatives and organizations close to the normalistas contradict this version. Stating that Yanqui was murdered by the police and that they were not carrying weapons, as confirmed by expert evidence.

