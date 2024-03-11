Los Angeles – Jannik Sinner defeats Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour 14 minutes in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The Blues, seeded third, advance to the round of 16 at the California tournament, providing an ideal start to the season. The 22-year-old South Tyrolean is yet to lose a match since the start of a season enriched by triumphs at the Australian Open and the ATP tournament in Rotterdam. In the match with Struff, Sinner concedes and cancels 3 break points. The South Tyrolean serves 67% of first balls and scores 82% of points from the first serve: more than enough to maintain control of the match.

Match

Second set

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 6-4 – Sinner finishes the job, the first match point is enough: 6-4 and victory in 1 hour 14 minutes.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 5-4 – Struff has 2 break points to get back into the game. Sinner comes back with a score of 15-40 and records the toughest game of the day: 5-3.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 4-3 – Struff is trying to get the job done, but he will need Sinner’s cooperation.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 4-2 – Sinner’s first goal is scored irregularly, but the Blues don’t pay for it: full forward.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 3-2 – Struff before the first critical moment of the second set. The German cancels out a break point, but gives up a second: Sinner scores the break.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 2-2 – Yannick loses.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 1-2- The German remains solid, the third game is his.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 1-1- Sinner continues to march quickly in shifts.

Sinner-Struff 6-3, 0-1- Struff opens the second set with a clean sheet.

First set

Sinner-Struff 6-3 – Sinner ends the set with a clean sheet. The 22-year-old scores almost 80% of his first goals: too much for Struff, 6-3 in 32 minutes.

Zinner-Struff 5-3 – Struff closes the distance and tries to extend the set.

Sinner-Struff 5-2 – Sinner gives up crumbs on his serve turn to go up 5-2 and guarantee a service opportunity for the set.

Sinner-Struff 4-2 – the German holds an authoritative game.

Sinner-Struff 4-1 – The Blues confirm the break by holding serve in the next game.

Sinner-Struff 3-1 – Yannick’s first acceleration splits the set. The breakpoint is used and the world number three is incremented.

Sinner-Struff 2-1 – Sinner misses the first ball consecutively in the third game, which turns out to be more difficult than expected, but is lost.

Sinner-Struff 1-1 – Struff plays even better: game to zero and 1-1.

Sinner-Struff 1-0 – the blues start the match holding serve without any problems, conceding just one point.

“We prepared well for the match. I think I performed very well under pressure and responded well.” Facing an opponent like Struff, whom he has never faced on the field in his career, “is not easy, especially when the ball bounces as much as it does here.” I knew he was a power-serving player who would try to score a lot of wins, so I tried to be at least as aggressive,” Sinner added. It’s difficult to prepare matches of this nature because it’s difficult to find someone with these characteristics to train with.”

However, Sinner scored 76% of his first serve points, which is higher than the German’s 73% second serve score. “When I face opponents like him, I always try to make them move as much as possible,” concluded Sinner. “Besides, he also moves well, but I was able to predict his movements.”

