“It is a very important moment because today the reimbursement of dapagliflozin in the context of heart failure across the entire ejection fraction spectrum is established. It is the first drug to have the recognition of this indication, in fact, on all phenotypes of heart failure. No patient is left behind. But not only in heart failure, because dapagliflozin was the first treatment in the context of chronic kidney disease, which afflicts as many millions of patients in our country, and also the first of the Sglt2 inhibitors to be approved and reimbursed in Italy for diabetes mellitus back in 2012. Today, therefore, a circle is closed in the context of recognition of the value of this drug also in our country, where subjects with heart failure can have with dapagliflozin not only an effective treatment on the entire ejection fraction spectrum, but also for chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.” Thus Raffaela Fede, medical director of AstraZeneca Italia, comments to Adnkronos – today during an event in Milan – the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) to dapagliflozin, the first and only Sglt2i reimbursed in Italy, as well as for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure, also for the other 2 chronic pathologies.

“A recent Italian study – underlines Fede – has shown that subjects suffering from heart failure have type 2 diabetes mellitus in 37% of cases and, of these, 16% also have chronic kidney disease. A drug that improves the lives of subjects suffering from cardiovascular, renal and metabolic pathologies, which are always interconnected and which concern the patient in his holistic vision, is in line with our corporate mission to always bring innovation to the lives of subjects suffering from cardiovascular, renal and metabolic pathologies “.

“Currently our portfolio – continues Fede – boasts solutions that bring innovation to over 9 million Italian subjects, plus 2 million who use oral anticoagulant treatments. Great innovation still awaits us because in our pipeline there are over 25 development projects, between new molecules and new indications in which dapagliflozin will still be present, but just as many new molecules that really want to improve the lives of subjects suffering from cardiovascular, renal and metabolic pathologies”.