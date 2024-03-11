Open day to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of colorectal screening: Wednesday, March 13, from 14:30 to 17:30, the initiative will take place in three locations of ASL Roma 3, home to residents of the area aged 50 to 74 years. olds will be able to receive the kit needed for the exams without an appointment.

Three structures were chosen: the Polyclinic of Colle Massimo, Largo Cuaroni, 4 (Municipality XII), the Polyclinic of Ostia Antica in Via delle Saline, 2 and finally the Polyclinic of Fiumicino, Via Coni Zugna 173.

The open day is part of the “For Igea!” initiative. Prevention of colorectal cancer saves lives”, promoted by ASL Roma 3 on the occasion of the month dedicated to the prevention of this pathology.

“The Open Day formula is an effective and familiar tool for us to raise public awareness about the importance of preventing any pathology, especially when it has reached a certain age. On Wednesday, the initiative focuses on screening the colorectum, an organ associated with diseases that are still too often diagnosed at an advanced stage. This is why it is extremely important to carry out checks constantly and thoroughly,” states Francesca Milito, CEO of ASL Roma 3.

A conference dedicated to new surgical frontiers in the treatment of colorectal cancer will also take place on Tuesday, December 12, at 17:00 (Raffaello Conference Room, Via Casal Bernocchi, 73 at the ASL headquarters).

At the conference, after the institutional greetings of Francesca Milito, General Director of ASL Roma 3, and Daniela Sgroi, Director of Health of ASL Roma 3, speeches by Luc Colemont, Director of the Stop DarmKanker Foundation, Stop Colon Cancer Belgium, Gianluca Mazzoni, Director of Hospital Surgery of the UOC are expected G.B. Grassi and Maria Rita Noviello, oncologist – UOSD screening, health promotion and lifestyle. Journalist Paola Zanoni is the moderator.

