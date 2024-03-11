“The largest exhibition in the Netherlands” about the “legendary” artist Marina Abramovic, famous throughout the world for her long-term performances and body art, will open on Saturday, March 16, at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. A new aspect of her work is that earlier this year she launched a line of four natural beauty and health products: The Abramovic Longevity Method.

It contains, among other things, energy drops advertised with the text: “Awaken your inner life force.” […] Every drop is a step towards a more energetic and vibrant person.” This bottle of drops with grape seed oil and cranberry juice costs 116 euros (99 British pounds). There is also a skin lotion that enhances your “natural glow.” Includes fermented white bread and white wine, plus skin-nourishing vitamin C for €233. Simply slathering on is not enough: real beauty comes from within, Abramovich says on his health website. To reconnect the body and mind, she also prescribes exercises, such as walking backwards for an hour with a mirror.

In her longevity method, Abramovich said, she combined lessons from the spiritual life of the Australian Aborigines, Tibetan sages and shamans from Latin America, with whom she had extensive contacts in her art. The idea for the wellness line came to her through contact with Austrian holistic doctor Nonna Brenner, who is said to have helped her get rid of Lyme disease using leeches. Together, Abramovich and Brenner developed a line of products. The idea, according to Abramović (77), is to change the way we think about aging in the “vanity-ridden” and eternally youth-oriented digital world. We must approach the inevitable aging “with grace and vitality,” “not with fear and denial.” According to the artist, living in the present moment and enjoying art and music, among other things, help with this. Now she also wants to share the spiritual knowledge about getting in touch with your inner life force that she gained as an artist through her beauty products. A box of all four Abramovic Longevity Method products costs €537 on her website abramoviclongevity.com. Stedelijk was unable to say last week whether it would sell its products at Abramovich’s upcoming exhibition.

