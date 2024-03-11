Phoenix, March 11, 2024 – With just a few hours left, Matteo Berrettini will be back on the field. The Roman tennis player suffered a serious ankle injury and spent many months undergoing rehabilitation and physical recovery. Tomorrow he will compete in the Arizona Tennis Challenger 175 in Phoenix, an important ATP hard-court tournament in which No. 154 Azzurro will be aiming for his best.

In his debut match, he will meet world number 85, Frenchman Hugo Gaston, whom he has never faced in his career.

Fabio Fognini, ATP number 108, will also be on site for the tournament. Instead, the Ligurian tennis player will make his debut against American Michael Mmoha, a 26-year-old player ranked 125th in the world.

