Fiumicino, March 11, 2024 – The tragedy occurred on Via Elini in Aranova, north of Fiumicino, on the evening of Sunday, March 10. As far as we know, a driver making a delivery to Fiumicino was killed when he was hit by his own car, possibly parked without the handbrake on (but investigators are still looking into the dynamics). The incident occurred around 10 p.m. The Torrimpietra carabinieri, firefighters and 118 medical workers were on the scene, but nothing could be done to the man.

