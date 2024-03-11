Naples – Roberto Bezzini and Andrea Culla showed all their talent and determination during the 2nd National Sword Qualification Test, which took place in Palavesuvio, Naples, on March 2nd. Two athletes from the Anzio Fencing Club took to the stage with great determination and desire to get on stage.

The qualifying tests for the Italian Championship are always very demanding and competitive, but Bezzini and Culla were able to handle them with determination and skill. After receiving positive results in two tests, both athletes entered the direct elimination phase.

Despite the tough battle in the playoffs, both athletes fought with courage and determination. Although Bezzini and Calla retired in their first bout, they showed that they have what it takes to compete at the national level.

The Anzio Fencing Club is very proud to have two such talented and dedicated athletes in Roberto Bezzini and Andrea Culla. We are confident that they will continue to bring us great satisfaction and will best represent the colors of our club in future competitions.

Photo Anzio Fencing Club