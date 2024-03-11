Suara.com – The chaos in the household of a South Korean foreigner, Amy and her husband, Aden Wong, continues. After the mother of three went around the podcast, it was her daughter’s turn to speak.

Amy’s daughter, Shan, told Doctor Richard Lee’s YouTube channel a surprising thing. He said he received harsh treatment from his mother.

“As you know, he said out there that my father was a criminal and was looking after us, then said to immediately unite with us (his children),” said Shan in a video that was released on Sunday (10/3/2024).

“He got a lot of support, but he didn’t really tell the truth,” added Amy’s daughter.

Shan explained that when they lived in Singapore, Amy often screamed and did not hesitate to hit her two children.

“Sometimes he beats us and screams. Mostly it was my brother who was hit,” said Shan.

Not only that, Shan also said that Amy liked to drink. If it was like this, the woman from South Korea would act harshly.

“He came into our room, destroyed everything for reasons we don’t know,” said Amy’s daughter.

Because of this treatment, Shan no longer wants to call Amy mother.

“I don’t like calling her mother. I will just call her ‘Amy’,” he said.

Doctor Richard Lee was wide-eyed when he heard Shan’s confession. He even asked whether the teenage boy was under pressure to talk like that.

Shan denies it. He said he was speaking freely because his brother and father were in another room.

Instead of feeling under pressure, Shan was actually worried that Amy would come after him and his brother.

“He probably knows where we live, so we will change hotels, because we are a little paranoid,” said Shan.

A foreigner from Korea named Amy whose husband was having an affair with Indonesian dancer, Tisya Erni. [YouTube/Curhat Bang Denny Sumargo]

Even though Amy’s child said something bad, netizens apparently didn’t believe it easily.

They suspect that Aden Wong used the daughter to discredit Amy.

“If you were really a man, you wouldn’t teach your child to talk bad things about his mother,” said @joa*****.

“The mother is tired of censoring the child, but the father even uses the child as a shield,” replied @mar******.