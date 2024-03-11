Muscle injury for Ambra Angiolini who is forced to postpone the theater show ‘Oliva Denaro’ scheduled this evening at the Teatro del Popolo in Colle di Val d’Elsa (Siena). The actress herself announced it in a post on Instagram: “I apologize to the spectators who purchased the ticket for tonight’s show, but unfortunately due to a muscle injury I am forced to postpone the date, which will be recovered as soon as possible. “.

Problems already on Saturday during the show at the Duse theater in Bologna. “Thanks to Dr. Giovanbattista Sisca and to all the staff of Isokinetc Medical group who allowed me to finish the show at the Duse Theater anyway” writes the actress who adds: “I’ll get a service and see you on Friday in Adria and thanks to Roberto , Walter, Matteo, Michele and Gerry who did everything they could to bring me the ice, the arnica, the supplements, the ultrasound, the flesh-coloured ‘stocking’, the painkillers, the understanding and heart”. Ambra Angiolini is on tour with the theater show ‘Oliva Denaro’, based on the novel by Viola Ardone, directed by Giorgio Gallione.