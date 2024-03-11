Agnelli legacy, from the accountant’s papers to the testimonies of Marella Caracciolo’s staff

The mystery on the Agnelli legacy continues to gather new evidence, outlining an increasingly intricate picture that directly involves John Elkann. According to what Corriere della Sera reports, documents and testimonies bring to light an alleged strategy “agreed” by the Agnelli family against Margherita Agnelli and Marella Caracciolo, with the aim of favoring the young heir.

One of the key points of the investigation is a document called the “fraud handbook”, drawn up by Gianluca Ferrero, in which details are revealed on how to avoid paying inheritance taxes in order to favor John Elkann to the detriment of the other heirs. It is suspected that in this document “it is advised not to “overload” Caracciolo’s Italian position by having his nephew John Elkann take over his personal employees”

Furthermore, during the searches in the cellar of the accountant’s office, a document was found without a signature and date, but made out to “DM. Succession”. We read in the yellow folder: “In the event of Mrs. Nothing could be clearer, the document seems to suggest a strategy to demonstrate that Marella Caracciolo’s last domicile was in Switzerland, with the aim of avoiding the payment of inheritance taxes.

Therefore, according to the decree, the Deputy Prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the deputies Mario Bendoni and Giulia Marchetti maintain that the “fraud handbook” and other documents found indicate an alleged attempt by the three heirs, John, Ginevra and Lapo Elkann, to evade the payment of taxes, resulting in final beneficiaries of a fraud against the State and the Revenue Agency.

On the other hand, the document found in the cellar of the Ferrero studio seems to outline a strategy to guarantee the residence in Switzerland of Mrs. And although it refers generically to “Lady X” and “Lady Y”, the identity of the parties involved is clear and attributable to Marella Caracciolo and Margherita Agnelli.

Other significant details emerged from John Elkann’s personal vault, where several documents and an email with 47 attachments mentioning the Alkyone Foundation and other offshore companies linked to the Agnelli family were found. If it would be necessary to verify the actual passage of the companies to Marella Caracciolo and finally to the Elkann brothers, what is most surprising is a handwritten letter from Margherita Agnelli and a letter signed by “Mimma”, both dated years apart from each other. other. The letter “concerns the succession of December’s shares and in general the division of the father’s estate, and therefore appears to be of investigative interest.”

The investigation continues to highlight details that indicate an alleged plan to avoid paying inheritance taxes and obtain advantages to the detriment of the State and other heirs. In the meantime, however, testimonies from the staff of the Agnellis’ Italian villas have also emerged.

Precisely, the professional history of the employees who worked, and some of whom still work, in the Turin residences of the Agnelli family is contained in 35 folders: Villa Frescot, Villa To and Villar Perosa. These documents were discovered and seized by the financial police in the boiler room of John Elkann’s residence and in the office of the secretary, Carla Cantamessa.

The main objective is to analyze the formal hiring of employees and the starting date of the employment, since one of the accusations also concerns the staff employed in the care of homes. These are servants, cooks, drivers, housekeepers and cloakroom attendants who, according to the prosecution, assisted Marella Caracciolo, but, as already mentioned, were officially hired by John Elkann to support her grandmother’s residence in Switzerland.

The Assistant Prosecutor and his deputies seem to have already found confirmation of this hypothesis through the testimonies of six witnesses, but they believe it is necessary to delve deeper and verify this information through the analysis of the seized documentation. In summary, the pending charges include the alleged “fraudulent declaration” of Marella Agnelli’s income and the aggravated fraud against the State for the non-payment of the inheritance tax, by the three brothers Elkann, John, Ginevra and Lapo.

An investigation into the structure of the “Dicembre”, the Agnelli family safe, is also underway. Among the seized documents, a letter was found in the office of the notary Morone, dated 24 February 2003, thanking him for a donation of the shares of “Dicembre” and mentioning an obligation to recognize a sum “for the income” deriving from this donation. It is suspected that the author may be John Elkann, addressing his grandmother. This leads to further investigations to understand whether Marella Agnelli has retained the usufruct of the shares inherited from the Lawyer, as reported in the documents of the Chamber of Commerce, or “bare ownership”, as documented to the Revenue Agency in 2010.