The Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum acquired Vincent van Gogh’s Still Life with Potatoes (Paris, 1886–1887), which had been on loan from the museum for forty years. The Rotterdam Museum announced this at a press conference on Monday morning.

Boijmans acquired the painting with the support of various foundations. The museum does not want to disclose the purchase price or the name of the Dutch private lender.

The reason for the purchase, according to the press release: “The risk of taking out a loan – especially with a celebrity like Vincent Van Gogh – is that the work could be returned or sold, possibly overseas. The purchase ensures that this Van Gogh will be preserved for the Dutch collection.”

Vincent Van Gogh painted his still life in Paris after briefly studying at the Art Academy in Antwerp in 1885. Compared to the gloomy The Potato Eaters (1885), which he had painted shortly before in Nuenen, he worked with a full color palette. “Still Life with Potatoes” captures him in the process of transforming gloomy works into colorful ones.

Vincent wrote to his brother Theo that he wanted to depict potatoes and their texture so that they looked as lumpy and gnarled as they did in real life. The beeps were meant to convey the feeling that they might be thrown at your head.

The Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum now owns seven paintings by Vincent Van Gogh. Since 2019, the museum has been closed for reconstruction. The museum will not open until 2030. “Still Life with Potatoes” can be seen in the museum depot from March 23.

Vincent Van Gogh, Head of an Old Peasant Woman with a White Hat, (1884). Photo Rob Engelaar/ANP

Another Van Gogh painting changed hands at the Tfaf art fair last weekend: Head of an Old Farmer’s Wife with a White Hat (Nuenen, 1884). US gallery MS Rau reportedly sold the portrait for more than 4.5 million euros to a private individual with a publicly accessible private museum outside Europe. It is not yet known which museum this refers to.

