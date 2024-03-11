A new week begins full of good humor with ‘VivaRai2!’. Fiorello, Biggio, Casciari and the whole gang said good morning to the sound of music and the usual news of the day. The cast of the morning show woke up to the news of the centre-right’s victory in Abruzzo. Fiorello immediately quips “this time the Marsilio bear won” and then shows the Repubblica headline: “They write ‘In Abruzzo the Right wins’. The headline writer has been hospitalised”. There is also talk of reactions: “To savor the taste of victory again, Schlein asked for a recount of the votes, but in Sardinia! Her first comment was ‘I thank the voters, but I couldn’t handle two victories in a row. The victory in Sardinia was just a bad parenthesis.”

However, there is also controversy over the exit of Meloni, who allegedly ‘violated the electoral silence’ at the ‘Six Nations’. His photo in the Italrugby locker room caused discussion: “Among other things, I know that you changed the anthem. ‘Brothers of Italy, Brothers of Italy, Brothers of Italy, Brothers of Italy…’ then, instead of ‘Yes!’, ‘Abruzzo!'”, jokes Fiorello. Still on the subject of Meloni, his very personal electoral agenda also returns. Once past the ‘I’m Giorgia’ and ‘W Giorgia’ on the first pages, the showman reads: “7.15am, watch ‘VivaRai2’. 8am, send Elly the Sulmona sugared almonds. 9am, go to the dry cleaner’s to pick up her swimsuit Marsicano for Crosetto. 11am, call the ‘Freghete’ butcher’s shop and order 6 kg of kebabs. 5pm, call Macron and ask ‘do you know who greets you?'”.