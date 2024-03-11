The housing shortage in the Netherlands is acute, but this does not change the fact that in the last quarter of last year, first-time buyers bought 8.5 percent more houses than the year before. Almost 22,000 homes were affected, according to the Land Registry, and it was the fifth quarter in a row that the number of transactions had increased. However, this increase was offset by buyers who already owned a home. They bought 8 percent fewer homes in the last quarter.

Their desire to move has been lagging for some time, or rather, since mortgage interest rates began to rise in early 2022. Why? This appears to be a mystery because this group is in an advantageous position. Homeowners often have a ton of equity to invest in a new home, and they can take the (usually) low interest rate on their current mortgage as well as the interest-only portion of their mortgage with them. They will only have to pay a higher market interest rate for the additional amount they will have to borrow. “These are often manageable amounts. It’s impossible to lose sleep over this,” says housing market economist Paul de Vries of the Land Registry.

Experts say it’s mainly supply shortages that are holding people back. Starters also suffer from this, but their needs are higher. They are forced to continue living with their parents or in a very expensive rented apartment, while the potential transfer student already has a home. In the absence of attractive options, he can always earn extra money. This also happens frequently: in the first two months of this year, applications for an additional mortgage for renovation or sustainable development were 8 percent higher than applications for a mortgage to buy another home, Van Bruggen Adviesgroep concludes, based on a figure from data miner HDN. This has a bad effect on traffic flow.

Cheaper apartments

However, housing supply has improved slightly to begin with, says De Vries of the Land Registry. “The new rules have made investing in rental properties less attractive. As a result, there are a lot of cheaper apartments coming onto the market that are ideal for starting out.”

Translation students do not benefit from this. An aging population also plays a role, with a growing group of older homeowners less likely to need to move than people in their thirties and forties, De Vries said.

What about the rise in interest rates in recent years? The effect – coupled with a slight fall in house prices, high inflation and a faltering economy – appears to be largely psychological. According to economist De Vries, once sentiment becomes less favorable, the adapter will remain where it is. “Buyers who are moving are more sensitive to the economic cycle than first-time buyers.”

And in most cases, those moving on can simply transfer the low interest rate on their current mortgage to the mortgage for their new home. Like any part paid only with interest, provided that this amount does not exceed half the value of the house. Thanks to the sharp rise in house prices over the past ten years, this rarely happens, says Michel Ligtli from the interest group Vereniging Eigen Huis (VEH).

However, there is an issue that Ligtli raised in 2022. As a step-up buyer, you can’t take your low interest rate with you if you need to borrow the maximum amount to buy a new home and the period for which the interest rate is still fixed is less than ten years. This in itself makes sense because if you have to take out a new loan at a higher interest rate after a few years, your costs will become too high. VEH suggested averaging the interest rate in this situation: agreeing on a rate between the old interest rate and the market interest rate. According to Ligtli, at that time only ING offered this opportunity, and that was it. However, he hasn’t heard of too many people experiencing this.

Broadcast

That could still happen, says Martin Hagedorn of mortgage adviser De Hypotheekshop. “Starting in 2015, homeowners began refinancing their mortgages in droves to take advantage of low interest rates. Many, including buyers, preferred a term of twenty and sometimes thirty years. They still have time and so they can just take their low interest rates with them when they move, which is of course extremely beneficial.”

Of current transfer students, 60 percent do so, according to HDN. Why not more? Hagedorn has several explanations. For example, you can’t switch mortgage providers if you want to take your old interest with you when the other party may have a much better deal on the new part of the mortgage. Moreover, in the event of a divorce, usually only one of the exes is allowed to take the old terms with them. And if you have a mortgage with an insurance company, European capital requirements may get in the way. These parties are not allowed to provide mortgages worth more than 1 million euros. This will soon come to your mind, at least for a while. The calculation is the sum of the old, new and bridge mortgages. In this situation, you will also have to take out a new mortgage.

If take-home is an option, it will still require some preliminary research. The exact terms vary significantly depending on the provider. For example, the period between paying off your old mortgage and taking out a new one should usually only last three or six months if you want to be able to take your old interest with you. Purchasing may also require you to secure financing for a longer period of time as the application process is a bit more complicated. Vereeniging Eugen Huis recommends eight weeks. This can be a disadvantage during negotiations, especially now that the housing market is rebounding.

Mood improves

Mortgage rates began falling last fall. ABN Amro forecasts that this decline will continue and will be accompanied by further increases in house prices. According to economist Paul de Vries, the Land Registry had already seen an increase in the number of transactions earlier this year. “Mentiment is improving and rising wages are offsetting higher mortgage interest rates. I expect those who move on will catch up.”

Although, according to Martin Hagedorn, the problem remains the meager supply of new buildings, in particular in the higher segment. “This could be the defining moment.

