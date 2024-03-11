loading…

JAKARTA – Islam is a religion that is widespread throughout the world, with various sects and schools of thought adhered to by around 2 billion followers.

One of the most widely adhered to is Sunni. The Sunni group is the majority sect in Islam, with adherents spread across various parts of the world.

The countries with the largest number of Sunnis include some of the countries with the largest Muslim populations in the world.

From Southeast Asia to the Middle East, Africa, and even parts of Europe, Sunnis form powerful and influential communities.

Countries with the Most Sunni Muslims

The following is a list of countries with the largest number of Sunni adherents. We will discuss in detail about each country, including the number of Muslim populations, and the percentage of the Muslim population in each country.

1. Indonesia

With a Sunni Muslim population reaching 242.3 million people, Indonesia is the country with the largest number of Sunni adherents in the world. The percentage of the Muslim population in Indonesia reaches 86.8% of the total population.

2. Pakistan

Pakistan has a Sunni Muslim population of 235.2 million. This country has a very high percentage of Muslim population, reaching 97.4%.

3. India

Although not a Muslim-majority country, India has a very large Sunni Muslim population, namely around 211 million people. The percentage of Muslim population in India is 14.9%.

4. Bangladesh

Bangladesh has a Sunni Muslim population of 154.97 million people. The percentage of the Muslim population in Bangladesh reaches 90.6%.

5. Nigeria

Nigeria has a Sunni Muslim population of 120.96 million. The percentage of Muslim population in Nigeria is 53.4%.