At You’ve Got Mail, the story of Caterina: the woman who had treated her father’s wife badly, who went to Belgium to help her after the operation

Yesterday evening, Saturday 9 March, Maria De Filippi on C’è Posta per te told the story of Caterina, a woman who hadn’t spoken to her father for 4 long years. She had insulted his new wife, who had gone to Belgium to help her and from that moment on they had ended all relations.

In telling her story, the girl said that after the loss of her mother, her brother Cateno, tells her that their father goes around looking for a new partner. Subsequently, her sister-in-law tells her that he had met a widow called Emilia and was having an affair with her.

In 2019 Caterina discovered that she had bad breast pain. For this reason she asks her father to join her in Belgium, to be close to her. The man and her companion immediately go to her. However, shortly after the operation, the girl was helping her husband unload some of her packages and Emilia, to try to help her, puts her hand on her shoulder and tells her to stop, they would help her.

However, in those seconds the girl said she saw her mother again and very angrily tells her: “You are nobody, you can’t tell me what to do, you are not my mother!” At that point the lady, feeling rejected, packs her bags and leaves with that companion. Since that day 4 years have passed and her brother Cateno, with his wife Caterina, also gradually ended all relationships with her.

Caterina manages to hug her family again

The father who entered the studio was visibly moved when he saw his daughter. He can’t hold back his emotion. Caterina manages to talk to him and when Maria De Filippi approaches her, she tells what the girl had said.

Caterina decides to apologize to Emilia too, because in her opinion she deserves it. She said that when she came to them, she brought little gifts to her children and that she always seemed very sweet towards her.

Finally, the brother asks her about her husband and why he wasn’t with her, but Donna says he was at home with the children, managing the businesses and also with the dogs. Luckily they decide to reopen her envelope and Caterina runs first into the arms of her father, then of Emilia, and then also of her brother Cateno and her wife.