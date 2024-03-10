Rome – A success of the conference held in the Senate of the Republic in the magnificent Zuccari Hall on Thursday, March 7, organized by the Centro Studi Italianità in collaboration with Nazione Futura and Gruppo Storico Romano, on the initiative of Senator Andrea De Priamo and with the participation of the member of the Capitoline Council, Dr. Maria Cristina Masi.

At the opening of the conference, Senator Andrea De Priamo spoke, thanking the organizers and expressing his support for cultural initiatives such as these: “A conference of deep significance, and for this I thank Council Member Maria Cristina Masi and all the organizers, in particular Professor Caterina Raganella. Italianity. An original conference where we will see how important it is to remember the past in order to move forward, there are still many unfair obstacles that need to be overcome and this can also be done through these initiatives. In our case, it is the party to which the first female Prime Minister of Italy, the Hon. Georgia Meloni. In society, the abilities of everyone, women and men, are needed, the main thing is that there are equal opportunities and equal conditions,” the senator concluded.

The organizer, President of the Centro Studi Italianità, Professor Caterina Raganella, opened the conference and explained the purpose of the study, namely to compare the role of women in Roman politics and society during the time of the emperors with the current reality. , to better understand the achievements made today and the legacies of the past that remain to be eradicated.

The women of Ancient Rome, distinguished and remembered as Augusti, guarantors of the values ​​needed by emperors to communicate their virtues to citizens, and therefore also depicted on coins, however, never really went into command and did not reach their recognized official role, and yet they managed to play a fundamental role in changing the course of history.

Three examples of Roman women remain in the annals and are depicted in bas-reliefs, statues and coins quoted and described during the conference: Livia Drusilla, Agrippina (Malaya) and Plotina. These three figures, different from each other, but all sharing an almost unspeakable, sometimes cruel fate, but who, despite everything, wanted to live a life that had a purpose that made them act, even if it was forbidden.

Livia Drusilla

A woman raised on republican values ​​that viewed the female role solely as a devoted and prudent wife and mother, she maintained this façade of rigor and fidelity until her death. It was said that she herself sewed Augustus’ clothes, spun wool, and took great care to keep the house well maintained. She avoided showy clothing and jewelry and often wore a veil on her head, which was a sign of modesty and submission to the dominant male role. In fact, Libya was not like that at all. She was the first woman to wield enormous power, carefully hidden in relationships consciously appropriate to the society of the early years of the empire, aware that women could not come to the forefront of political roles; Therefore, she chose a tortuous and unsafe path to achieve her goals: making decisions instead of her husband Augusto, making him realize that she was the father, very likely committing crimes and betrayals (but there is no definite evidence) in order to ensure her own descendants under the command of the empire.

Agrippina

The wife of Emperor Claudius, her uncle, she managed to adopt her son Nero to ensure his imperial lineage. Agrippina represents a completely different model of a woman than Livia. Within a few decades, this Augusta’s great strength was publicly displayed, so much so that she earned the uniform hostility of the male power world. For this reason, sinister traits, brazen and transgressive behavior were attributed to her, both from a political and sexual point of view. But, despite the fact that she received, for better or worse, a recognized role of power for her, she fell victim to the resentment of her own son.

Dam

The happy wife of Emperor Trajan was a balanced woman, awarded during her lifetime the title of Augusta, which placed her on an equal footing with her husband, with whom she collaborated even to the point of being by his side on military campaigns. Only twenty years after Agrippina, Plotina does not need intrigue and conspiracies to take advantage of the power that will allow her to name her protégé Hadrian (who will deify her) as Trajan’s successor. She displays with simplicity the power she knows she possesses and represents in the Roman world the first true example of female power.

To dive deeper into the history of these three female figures and the Roman history in which they lived, reenactor Paola Marletta of Gruppo Storico Romano and Dr. C. Paolo Calicchio, numismatist, expert on ancient Roman history and writer. Through the coins with the faces of the Augustans described by Dr. Calicchio and the hairstyles created by the Roman historical group told the different aspects of these three “influential” women, placing them in the different contexts and historical periods in which they lived and how they were remembered in history.

“Through the coins one can understand what these women represented, the symbols and nomenclature printed on the coins tell the story of the dynasties and values ​​that the different women represented and which thus “guaranteed” that the emperor was associated with them. contained the same meaning. The propaganda of the emperors, immortalized through coins, used the image of women in every sense. For example, the figure of Livia Drusilla guaranteed the well-being of citizens and a “fair” society,” the doctor explained. Calicchio.

Instead, Professor Nausicaa Kangini of the National Future spoke about the current social situation of women, citing an explanatory quote from the first American woman elected to the Chamber of Deputies, Jeannette Rankin, who said: “We are half the population, we must be half the Congress.” As Professor Kangini explained: “I mean these words not in terms of squad quotas, but in terms of opportunities so that we can play on a level playing field, because I have no doubt that we can play the match. and win.”

The Honorable Maria Cristina Masi, Counselor of the Capitoline Council, in her speech highlighted the characteristics of women in recent history who have reached the highest positions at the global level, and also mentioned the situation of women in countries other than ours with regard to rights and equal opportunities.

CNA Rome President Dr. Maria Fermanelli concluded the speech. The conference was moderated by journalist Silvia Tocci.

You can watch the conference again using this link