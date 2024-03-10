The beginning of Spring is approaching and with it the long weekend for the birth of Benito Juárez, but in addition the suspension of classes will be added next Friday, March 15.

The school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) for the 2023-2024 school year indicates next Friday, March 15, as an administrative discharge day for preschool, primary and secondary schools, both public and private incorporated into the Educational System National.

Basic level students will not attend classes, so they will have one more day of rest, but not the teaching staff who will have to dedicate themselves to grading exams, assignments and uploading grades to the digital platform.

When do basic level students return to classes?

Preschool, primary and secondary school students will suspend classes on March 15 and return to the classrooms on Tuesday, March 19, so they will have 4 consecutive days of rest.

Why don’t they attend classes on March 18?

Next March 21st marks the 218th anniversary of the birth of Benito Juárez, which is why it is considered an official holiday. In Mexico, the legislation states that holidays are moved to the nearest Monday to avoid school absenteeism, so the mandatory break for the Birth of Benito Juárez will be on Monday, March 18.

When is the “mega bridge” in March?

The so-called “mega bridge”, where basic level students will enjoy one more day of rest, will take place from Friday, March 15 to Monday, March 18, having four days of rest in a row. Workers will only be able to enjoy the official rest day on Monday, March 18, which is provided for in article 74 of the Federal Labor Law.

What happens if you work on a holiday?

Workers who work on a holiday will have the right to be paid, regardless of the salary that corresponds to them for the mandatory rest, a double salary for the service provided, that is, they must be paid the normal daily salary plus double, as stated in article 75 of the Federal Labor Law.

Article 75.- In the cases of the previous article, the workers and employers will determine the number of workers who must provide their services. If an agreement is not reached, the Permanent Conciliation Board or, failing that, the Conciliation and Arbitration Board will decide. The workers will be obliged to provide the services and will have the right to be paid, regardless of the salary that corresponds to them for the mandatory rest, a double salary for the service provided.

What are the official holidays in Mexico?

In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law, these are the official holidays:

Monday, January 1: New Year Monday, February 5: Anniversary of the Constitution Monday, March 18: Birth of Benito Juárez Wednesday, May 1: Labor Day Sunday, June 2: Election Day Monday, September 16: Independence Anniversary Tuesday October 1: Transmission of Executive Power Monday, November 18: Mexican Revolution Wednesday, December 25: Christmas

