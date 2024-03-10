This Sunday, cold front number 39 will extend over the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, and in interaction with a low pressure channel extended in these regions, it will cause intense occasional rains in Chiapas, very strong in Veracruz and Tabasco, heavy in Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, as well as showers in Puebla.

The cold air mass associated with the front will generate a drop in daytime temperatures over the north, northeast, east and southeast of the national territory, as well as a cooling of temperatures in the center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico.

On the other hand, a polar trough will travel through the northwest of the country, and in interaction with the entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream, it will cause showers in Chihuahua and Durango, isolated rains in Coahuila, as well as possible sleet or freezing rain. in the mountains of southern Chihuahua and northern Durango.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain in the west, center and south of the country, as well as a warm to hot environment over these regions.

Rain forecast for today, March 10, 2024:

Very heavy rains with intense occasional events (75 to 150 mm): Chiapas. Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz and Tabasco. Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Durango and Puebla. Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today, March 10, 2024:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Chiapas (coast), Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo. Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Guanajuato, Mexico State (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Oaxaca.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today, March 10, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frosts: mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frosts: mountains of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Mexico State and Puebla. Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacan, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

