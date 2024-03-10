The weather in Monterrey for this Sunday, March 10, determines that it will be cloudy with 16 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 19 degrees.
Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees.
As announced, the weather presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the East that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 48%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey
Monday March 11, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 13
Tuesday, March 12, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 16
Wednesday, March 13, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 21
Thursday March 14, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 34 and minimum temperature of 24
Friday, March 15, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 35 and low temperature of 25
Saturday March 16, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 35 and low temperature of 23
Sunday March 17, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 18
