The weather in Mexico City for this Sunday, March 10, predicts that there will be clear skies with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 24 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 17%.
On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degrees.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City
Monday, March 11, 2024: clear skies, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 11
Tuesday, March 12, 2024: Clear skies, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11
Wednesday, March 13, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Thursday, March 14, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 24 and minimum temperature of 11
Friday, March 15, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 13
Saturday, March 16, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 24 and minimum temperature of 12
Sunday, March 17, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 11
