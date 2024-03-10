The weather in Cancun for this Sunday, March 10, anticipates that there will be clear skies with 31 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 31 degrees.
As reported, the weather presents a 9% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.
On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 24 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 58%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Monday, March 11, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 24
Tuesday March 12, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 24
Wednesday March 13, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 24
Thursday March 14, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 25
Friday, March 15, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 25
Saturday March 16, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 26
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 26
