A slight improvement in weather conditions is expected for the week, the rain will give way to sun and spring days

In recent weeks several disturbances have hit our peninsula, causing inconvenience and causing some damage. Many cities are still battling bad weather, which doesn’t seem to want to leave our country. In these days the weather situation could improve, giving way to spring. Let’s see the weather forecast for the week in detail.

Rain in Italy

More bad weather in Italy for Sunday 10 March where thundershowers are expected accompanied by strong winds in several regions. Particular attention in Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Lazio. This is the fifth disturbance of the month, and it still does not seem to want to abandon the Italian regions. In fact, rain and strong winds are expected, also for Monday 11 March and Tuesday 12.

More rain in Italy

For Monday 11 March, rainfall and locally intense phenomena are expected in Emilia-Romagna and all the peninsular regions of the central-south, as well as Sardinia and Sicily. In the rest of the north of the peninsula, there will be an improvement in meteorological conditions, with some isolated precipitation. From Tuesday 12 March, the coldest currents will begin to move towards the east and progressively weaken, thus allowing for a further improvement.

From March 13th, we could see an improvement in the weather, characterized by a series of spring days. There will be a prevalence of sunshine with isolated showers, typical of this period. However, be careful of the arrival of a new disturbance that could hit some Italian regions between 14 and 15 March. The regions affected, according to current projections, should be Lazio, Abruzzo and southern Sicily. Significant showers are expected in these areas, which would lead to a slight decrease in temperatures.

Primavera

The situation is quite stable in the north, where cloudy skies with isolated precipitation are always expected for those days. This disturbance should leave Italy very quickly, thus giving us a weekend of sunshine and heat across almost the entire peninsula. However, this is a trend that is currently still uncertain and to be verified in the coming days.