She always thought a little about how to get home safely. But after the rape of a young woman in Breestraat last week, she’s really worried about it. Sophie Wallentgoed, a student and resident of Leiden, shows the whistle hanging on her keychain. This is “because you can freeze, and then not a sound will come out of your throat.” She knows a girl whose mother gave her “a thing that you can take apart” that “makes a lot of noise.” A noise maker is just one of the measures she and her fellow students take while cycling through the city at night. Talk on the phone with a friend while you ride your bike. Determine your route in advance. Avoid dark places. Do not ride a bicycle through the park, do not go along streets with alleys, do not walk along the water, move only along main roads. Organize so that you can ride your bike together. Arrange for someone to drive you and have your boyfriend pick you up. Wear a loose coat. A bunch of keys in your fist Kato Spoor, the friend she’s here with tonight, remembers a few more: riding a bike with the key fob in her fist, the tip of the key between her fingers. A can of hairspray in the sleeve. Be sure to share your location with someone. Let us know where you are in the friends group app. Write where you are going, write if you are safe at home. Benedict Itturia, a generation above, listens to this list with displeasure. “They internalize it,” she says. “I did it too. You start to think that it’s normal that you need to do all these things. In Marseille, where I’m from, we weren’t allowed to go out after eight o’clock. It was too dangerous. After a while you don’t know anything, and then it gets inside you and never comes out.” She has a 19-year-old daughter who experienced something bad at Leiden train station a few years ago. She hopes that her daughter will be able to experience more freedom than she did. That she doesn’t limit herself too much. That’s why she’s joining today’s protest march. Protest march on Stadhuisplein in Leiden. About 300 people took part in the event, including the mayor of Leiden. Photo by Nick den Engelsman Four years in prison On the night from Saturday to Sunday – purposefully during a night out – about three hundred people parade through the center of Leiden to protest against sexual violence and aggression on the streets. The route follows the street where a young woman was allegedly attacked and raped out of nowhere last week at approximately three o’clock in the morning. Read also: Leiden students fear rapist

The rape was reported at the same time as several other reports of sexual assault. Leyden immediately became afraid again. In 2019, street rapes also gripped the city. WhatsApp groups were buzzing, women were afraid, and photos of the wrong suspects were posted on social media. The calming words of the then mayor that the city was no less safe numerically than before added fuel to the fire. A judge ultimately sentenced the man to four years in prison for assaulting one and raping two young women who were walking home alone after partying.

It is not normal that the fact that you are a woman gives you the right to ride a bike with you, follow you, touch you.

This time, police took a different approach and issued press releases in advance announcing “several” reports of sexual assault (police are reluctant to say how many) and one report of rape. Since those reports, there have been no new reports that could be related to this, police said. Multiple perpetrators have also been described, making a single-person scenario less likely. It is hoped that better information provision will curb the unrest.

Protest march on Stadhuisplein in Leiden. Photo by Nick den Engelsman

No soothing words

These events and the unrest among young women in the city led the Leiden Top 50 – a network of women elected for their services to the city – to organize a march. Initiator Gwen Peroti begins the march with a poem by Babs Gonce, which she reads from the bridge next to the town hall. “If you’ve never been in her shoes // don’t know how tiring it can be to wear eyes and ears all over your body // the hair on the back of your head will be an alarm // will tell you // when to leave.”

The current mayor, Peter van der Velden, does not speak soothing words, but firm words about safety. The applause is loud, the atmosphere among the demonstrators, a noticeable number of elderly people and men, is good. The organization understands that one of the victims in recent weeks is also involved. In the middle of a pleasant march, one boy screams and rides his bicycle into the group from a side street. “You leftist fools, you disgust me!” The police immediately pull him out of the group.

What is the actual purpose of the march? What meaningful protest slogan would you put on your plate against the extreme violence of a man who pulls a woman off her bike in the dark and rapes her? And isn’t the greatest danger for Leiden women actually the “famous man” committing his crime on the dance floor, at a party, in a student dormitory, in the family? Moreover, from a statistical point of view, nothing extraordinary is happening in Leiden – not something that immediately requires large-scale police action. There appears to be no work here for the Wythof rapist, the man who brutally raped six women around Utrecht in the 1990s and attempted to rape twelve. What exactly does such a protest march achieve? Wouldn’t you cause even more anxiety and stress to a large group?

