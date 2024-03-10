Pomezia, March 10, 2023 – In recent days, news has emerged of the collection of more than 150 signatures among residents of the Campo Ascolano area in the municipality of Pomezia, tired of the abnormal surge in thefts in houses in the area in recent weeks.

Statement by Councilor Giacomo Castro: “I considered it my duty to appeal to the Prefect of Rome, Dr. Lamberto Giannini, with a request to increase the number of public security personnel and equipment deployed in the territory of our municipality. We must ensure that we have the necessary resources to curb these criminal phenomena, which we cannot and must not ignore.”

In fact, in recent weeks, the village of Campo Ascolano has never before experienced an abnormal wave of thefts inside houses (at least 15 in the last two months), both during the day and at night, with the removal of stolen property. even with owners inside the houses, with all the risks and dangers that this entails.

“Among the various requests that I have submitted to the Prefecture of Rome,” continues Municipal Councilor Giacomo Castro, representative of the political force Valore Civico, “there is a request for a meeting with the leadership of the District I of the Prefecture, which administers the Order, of public safety and defense of the rule of law, with the participation of the inhabitants of the area, Senior Citizens’ Social Center and the New Neighborhood Committee to jointly discuss the actions that need to be taken to combat this alarming criminal phenomenon.”

The intervention of Councilor Castro came after the collection of signatures among citizens by the Social Center for the Elderly and the New Headquarters of Campo Ascolano, which they sent to the command of the Carabinieri company of Pomezia, the command of the Carabinieri station of Torvaianica, the Commissariat. State Police of Ostia Lido and the Local Police Corps of Pomezia, to whom citizens have asked for increased police surveillance and the installation of video cameras to combat episodes of petty crime in which he is often a victim in the surrounding area.

