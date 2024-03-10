The words of Fabio Di Giannantonio

Fabio Di Giannantonio gave the first points of the 2024 season to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, finishing in seventh place in the Qatar Grand Prix, which took place in Doha. Starting from seventh place on the grid and motivated to put the bad crash in the Sprint behind him, Fabio immediately gets into the rhythm of the group fighting for the Top5. Protagonist of a good race finish, he finishes in seventh place.

“I’m happy, apart from yesterday’s crash, it’s a good start to the season – underlined the Roman rider to the team’s official channels -. Today we weren’t perfect, I had some problems to manage and I lost contact with the leaders in the second half of the race. I still managed to be consistent but we need to analyze the data and understand what we were missing.”

“Seventh place, in a race where we still struggled a bit, isn’t bad. I can’t wait to get back on track in Portimao, a truly wonderful track” concluded Di Giannantonio.