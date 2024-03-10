Suara.com – Vietnamese media responded with interest after hearing about the composition of the Indonesian National Team squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualification Group F match in the Asian zone against The Golden Star.

The Thao 247 is specifically observing Shin Tae-yong’s steps because the South Korean coach chose to call up a number of naturalized players, who are expected to provide additional strength for the Garuda Team in the upcoming match.

The Indonesian national team is scheduled to face the Vietnam National Team at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Thursday (21/3/2024), followed by an away match to My Dinh International Stadium five days later.

In order to compete in the final round, the Red and White troops must win in both matches against Vietnam. Currently, the Indonesian national team is stranded at the bottom of Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualification due to unsatisfactory results in the first two matches.

Even though they previously lost to Iraq and only achieved a draw with the Philippines, the Indonesian national team still hopes to improve their position. However, they are 5 points adrift of Iraq who lead the standings.

In order to face the next match, Shin Tae-yong summoned a number of the best players, including League 1 players, players from abroad and naturalized players, to strengthen the Indonesian national team squad.

The Thao 247 from Vietnam responded to Shin Tae-yong’s summons to the Indonesian national team players. They stated that Merah Putih had a very strong squad composition because it was filled with a number of naturalized players.

“It is estimated that coach Shin Tae-yong will field a very strong Indonesian national team squad with the presence of many naturalized players when facing Vietnam in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers,” wrote The Thao 247 in its report.

Vietnamese media also paid attention to Shin Tae-yong’s latest activities before the announcement of the Indonesian national team squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

They also monitored the activities of the coach from South Korea who visited Europe on assignment from PSSI.

“To prepare for two important matches against Vietnam, the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) assigned coach Shin Tae-yong to go to the Netherlands and European countries to look for more players of Indonesian blood,” wrote The Thao 247.

“This moment reveals the fact that the Indonesian team has many quality naturalized players, most of whom have already faced the Vietnam National Team in the 2024 Asian Cup finals,” they added.

In line with news from Vietnam, the Indonesian National Team recently added naturalized players to strengthen the squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

With the arrival of Jordi Amat, Sandy Walsh, Rafael Struick, and Justin Hubner, Shin Tae-yong also called on new faces such as Jay Idzes, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Thom Haye, and Ragnar Oratmangoen.

However, for the last three names, their naturalization process has not been completely completed. Nathan, Thom, and Ragnar must complete the oath to become Indonesian citizens so they can play for the Indonesian national team in the match against Vietnam.