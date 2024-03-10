Through a video shared on social networks, biologist Roberto Rojo, member of the Sélvame del Tren collective, exhibited the damage caused by the construction of Section 5 south of the Mayan Train in the caves and cenotes.

The video shows how the poles installed in caves and cenotes cause damage to the natural environment, and he responded to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that it is not a montage.

“Andrés Manuel, you say that these are montages, well, I think that not even Steven Spielberg has these montages, these batteries that they are putting in to make this silly train and if you say that there is a special coating so as not to harm the environment, well, I I would like you to explain to me what the compounds of this coating are so as not to harm the environment, can you explain to the nation,” the biologist questioned in his video.

At the same time that he questioned the president, he showed the “coating” that those Pilates have, which in Roberto’s words, is contaminating the water and will reach the coral reef causing it to die.

The biologist also recalled that despite the fact that a judge ordered the suspension of work on Section 5 south since February, the machines continue to operate.

“Those sounds are from machines that are working today with a judge’s suspension, those machines are working illegally.”

It is worth remembering that on February 16, a federal court ruled to suspend the works on Section 5 south of the Maya Train, which connects Playa del Carmen with Tulum, until the federal government proves that it has carried out environmental impact studies on the region.

However, the federal government has not complied with the suspension order, and even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated section 5 north on February 29.

YC

Themes

Maya train Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions