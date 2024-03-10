loading…

The US, UK and France shot down 28 Houthi drones after an American warship was attacked. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – United States (US), French and British troops shot down 28 drones belonging to the Houthi group in the Red Sea region from Friday night to Saturday.

This came after the Yemeni rebel group attacked the bulk carrier Propel Fortune and US warships in the region.

The Houthi group has been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised address on Saturday that they had targeted the cargo ship. “And a number of US warships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones,” he said.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US military and coalition forces shot down at least 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Red Sea late Friday into early Saturday morning.

“No US Navy or Coalition ships were damaged in the attack and there were also no reports of damage to commercial vessels,” CENTCOM said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (10/3/2024).

Earlier on Saturday, CENTCOM said the military responded to large-scale attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden between 04.00 and 06.30 local time.

“The UAVs are intended to pose a threat to merchant vessels, the US Navy, and coalition vessels in the region,” CENTCOM continued in a post on X.

A French warship and fighter jet also shot down four combat drones heading towards a navy ship belonging to Europe’s Aspides mission in the region, the French military said.