In the United States, the Constitution allows execution as a penalty, despite being a measure considered by many to be retrograde. Recently, several executions have been carried out, both in Texas and Alabama. In this latter state, an ancient technique has been reintroduced: nitrogen hypoxia. Alan Eugene Miller will be the second sentenced to death by this method, after being found guilty more than two decades ago.

The first person executed in this way was Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58 years old.

Who is Alan Eugene Miller and why has he been sentenced to death for nitrogen hypoxia?

At the age of 59, Miller was convicted of the murder of three individuals: Lee Michael Holdbrooks, Christopher S. Yancy and Terry Lee Jarvis, whom he shot multiple times in August 1999. Holdbrooks and Yancy were employees of the company where he worked. Miller, Ferguson Enterprises, while Jarvis was a supervisor at the Post-Airgas company, from which Miller had been fired a few months earlier.

The death penalty is legal in 27 US states. Photo: AP

Miller’s execution by lethal injection was scheduled for September 2022. However, it could not be carried out in this way because, after several attempts, they were unable to find a suitable vein for the intravenous injection. Two years after this failed attempt, the state of Alabama announced that Miller would be the second to be executed for nitrogen hypoxia. “The state of Alabama is ready to carry out the execution of Miller’s sentence through nitrogen hypoxia,” officials said.

What is nitrogen hypoxia and why is it considered by the UN as a method of torture?

Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi are the three states that authorize the use of nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative to more conventional methods of capital punishment, such as lethal injection.

The Alabama-based nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative explains that state protocol requires the administration of nitrogen gas to the convicted person through a mask. Additionally, it warns that according to experts, this “presents a significant risk of oxygen leaking into the mask, which could result in a persistent vegetative state, a stroke, or the painful experience of suffocation.”

In 2020, there was a 37% decrease in new death penalty sentences compared to the previous year. Photo: Shelka 04

The United Nations (UN) expressed concern upon learning of the planned use of the nitrogen hypoxia method for the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. The UN highlighted that this method constitutes an unproven form of execution, which could expose the convicted person to conditions that could be classified as cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and even torture.