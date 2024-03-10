With the nominations of their parties practically guaranteed, the American president, Joe Biden, and his great rival, former president Donald Trump, intensified their campaigns this Saturday in the decisive state of Georgia, where each one drew a different country and the attacks were present , especially by the Republican.

The rallies that took place at the same time and just over 100 kilometers away represent a starting point for what the next eight months of the campaign will be like in a fight for the well-known ‘hinge’ states, such as Georgia, where Biden won in 2020 by just 11,779 and Trump faces a legal battle for his efforts in that election to prevent the Democrat from taking the state from him.

At the historic Pullman Yards center in Atlanta, Biden took advantage of the moment to remember that in the last election he achieved the first victory in Georgia for a Democratic presidential candidate in almost three decades, since Bill Clinton’s in 1992, and encouraged his voters. to make a difference again in November to continue with their agenda and defend the right to vote and fight to turn the right to abortion into law.

The American president highlighted his achievements in these three years and also used his speech to attack former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and warn of the scenario that awaits the country.

“When he says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him,” Biden said of the Republican. “Our freedoms will literally be on the ballot this November,” he added.

On the other side, at the Forum River Center in Rome, a city southwest of Atlanta, Trump attacked his opponent. “If he (Biden) is the best a party can nominate, we are in trouble.”

The Republican again made immigration part of the central theme of his speech and again blamed Biden for the death of University of Georgia student Laken Hope Riley, allegedly murdered by an undocumented Venezuelan.

“Joe Biden has no remorse, no regrets, no empathy, no compassion and, worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole beautiful American life from precious Laken,” said Trump, who met with the student’s parents before beginning his speech.

The young woman’s death has been capitalized on by Republicans to blame the Biden Administration for the wave of undocumented immigrants that has arrived across the country’s southern border.

Trump also criticized Biden for apologizing for using the term illegal when referring to the undocumented suspect when discussing the case at the State of the Union Address last Thursday.

“These are undocumented people. They should not have used illegal immigrants,” the US president said this Saturday in an interview with the MSNBC network.

“I am going to say that he was an illegal immigrant, he should never have been in our country, and he would never have been in our country under the Trump policy,” the Republican said to applause.

He also promised to implement the largest deportation machine in history and added that if he is re-elected he will “use every tool at his disposal” to get rid of “the monsters that Joe Biden released.”

For his part, the president offered his condolences to Riley’s family and asked Congress to approve a border security bill that did not advance in the Senate last month due to Republican opposition.

This Saturday each of the candidates differentiated their vision of the country and even that of their voters to gain a foothold in Georgia, a state that in the past was a Republican stronghold, and where both campaigns are putting great efforts.

First lady Jill Biden had recently visited the state and today she introduced her husband. While Republicans led by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are trying to divert attention from the legal battle that Trump faces for electoral interference in that state, and for which he was profiled by the police.

Georgia celebrates its primaries this coming Tuesday, along with Hawaii, Mississippi and the state of Washington, results that will surely give victory to both Biden and Trump to be nominated as candidates for the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, respectively.

