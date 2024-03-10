Pope Francis’ recent statements on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have generated a wide range of reactions. On the one hand, the leader of the Catholic Church advocates peace and negotiation as means to resolve the conflict; on the other, Ukraine responds with a historical comparison between the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and World War II.

The pontiff’s words, addressed to both political leaders and the global community, resonate with the urgency of avoiding further humanitarian tragedies. However, Ukraine’s firm response to the suggestion of negotiating with Russia underscores the country’s resistance to what it perceives as a threat to its sovereignty and freedom. “Our flag is yellow and blue. This is the flag by which we live, die and triumph. We will never raise other flags,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said via X.

What did Pope Francis say about Ukraine and Zelensky?

Pope Francis called for negotiation as a path to peace and urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the forces involved to consider dialogue to end the war, which began on February 24, 2021.

“It is stronger that he sees the situation, that he thinks about the people, that he has the courage of the white flag, to negotiate. Today you can negotiate with the help of international powers. The word negotiate is brave,” the 87-year-old pontiff said in an interview recorded in February with Swiss radio station RSI, which will be published on March 20.

“When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you must have the courage to negotiate. You’re ashamed, but how many dead will it end up with? Negotiate on time, look for some countries that mediate. In the Ukrainian war, there are many. Türkiye has offered. And others. “Don’t be ashamed to negotiate before it gets worse,” the Pope is heard saying in some of the previews broadcast by Italian media.

For his part, the spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, clarified that Pope Francis was not talking about surrender, but rather about negotiation. “The Pope uses the term white flag, and responds by taking the image proposed by the interviewer, to indicate with it the cessation of hostilities, the truce reached with the courage of negotiation. At another point in the interview, speaking of another conflict situation, but referring to any war situation, the pope clearly states: ‘negotiation is never surrender,’” he said on the Vatican News site.

What did the Ukrainian Embassy respond to Pope Francis?

Ukraine’s response, articulated through its embassy to the Holy See, contrasts significantly with Pope Francis’ call. Comparing the current situation to negotiating with Adolf Hitler during World War II, Ukraine emphasizes the importance of recognizing the struggle for freedom and national sovereignty in the face of aggression. This historical parallel serves to reaffirm the Ukrainian position of resistance against what they consider a flagrant violation of their territorial integrity by Russia.

“It is very important to be consistent! When we talk about the Third World War, which we have now, we must learn the lessons of the Second World War,” wrote the Ukrainian Embassy on its social network peace negotiations with Hitler and the white flag to satisfy him? So the lesson is only one: if we want to end the war, we have to do everything possible to kill the dragon!”, he concluded his statement.