At least eleven people were injured and 17 multi-story buildings and 27 vehicles were damaged in a Russian bombing in the early hours of Sunday in the city of Mirnograd, in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

In the bombing, a 16-year-old minor and five women and five men aged between 34 and 95 were injured, and received emergency medical treatment, added the statement, published on Telegram.

According to the investigation, the attack occurred around 3:00 a.m. local time, possibly with S-300 missiles, which hit a residential neighborhood of the city, although the spokesman for the Tavria strategic-operational group of the Ukrainian Army, Dmitró Likhoví, pointed out which were probably new improved aerial bombs.

