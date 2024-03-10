Suara.com – Two victims of the Pilatus PC-6 Porter PK-SNE aircraft belonging to the Smart Aviation airline which crashed were successfully evacuated from Binuang, Nunukan to Anang Busra Tarakan Air Field, Sunday to be taken to the Dr Jusuf SK Regional General Hospital (RSUD).

“All victims can be evacuated and taken to Dr. Jusuf SK Regional Hospital to receive further treatment,” said Head of Basarnas Tarakan Syahril, Sunday (10/3/2024).

PK-SNE Smart Aviation aircraft pilot Capt. M Yusuf (29) address Cluster Botanical Garden III No. 9, South Bekasi was found safe and a mechanic Deni (35) from Pangandaran was found dead.

The victim, Capt. M. Yusuf, appeared to have suffered head injuries and was fitted with a breathing apparatus. Meanwhile, Deni’s body is currently still at the Dr. Jusuf SK Regional Hospital.

The two victims were evacuated using a Super Puma H-225M Reg. H-2207. After successfully evacuating all the victims and heading straight to Tarakan.

The plane belonging to Smart Aviation reportedly lost contact this morning after taking off from Juwata Tarakan International Airport, Friday (8/2) at 08.25 WITA for Binuang, Krayan, Nunukan at 09.25 WITA.

This pioneering aircraft carried 21 basic food items weighing 583 kilograms. These items include 25 kilograms of sugar, toothpaste, coffee and candy. (Between)