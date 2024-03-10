ROME – Available on all digital platforms ‘Telefono Fisso’, new single by Francesco Tricarico, a further denunciation of the abuses exercised in a subtle and unperceived way on the individual, on the younger generations, but not only. Tricarico, with his very personal compositional style and telling stories of personal life in an apparently light-hearted way, also on this occasion focuses on one of the themes particularly dear to him, that of freedom understood in the broadest sense, or rather the risk of losing it without realizing it. account, more or less consciously handing it over to instruments of control in the hands of others.

He says in this regard: “We are living in terrible years. The kids demonstrate, rightly, for distant wars but they don’t lift a finger and don’t say a word about the technological slavery that promises to be so convenient to always have everyone under control and blackmailed. Erasable and traceable and, I repeat, blackmailable with one click. Landline talks about this, talks about this cognitive lobotomization that is so convenient for those in power. Amenâ€ . The lyric video of the song, with the lyrics highlighted, is online on the artist’s YouTube channel and on his social networks.

‘Telefono Fisso’, therefore, shows from another point of view the precariousness of the human condition, at the mercy of a power exercised at multiple levels, not always evident, which however leads to the loss of freedom and critical thinking, to homologation , to the renunciation of excellence and the most authentic values, themes already touched on in Faccio di Tutto, the song released at the end of 2023 and which gives its title to the current tour, to which dates continue to be added. Produced in collaboration with Luca Zannotti of Musiche Metropolitane, Faccio di Tutto Tour sees Tricarico on stage accompanied by his inseparable traveling companion Michele Fazio on the piano. These are the next confirmed appointments:

10.03 Parma – Borgo Santa Brigida

27.03 Lovere (BG) – Lucignolo

05.04 NardÃ² (LE) – Jungle Parco Raho

20.04 Latina – Sottoscala

24.05 Asti – Red Devil

01.06 Brussels – La Piola

‘Telefono Fisso’, like the singles ‘Faccio di Tutto’ and ‘You all immensely and deeply on my cock 1’, is produced by Franco Godi, published by Best Sound and distributed by SAAR Records. In each song, Tricarico offers a glimpse of life with a clear and bitter look at the same time, which has been his stylistic signature since his beginnings.