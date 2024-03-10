Rome, March 10, 2024 – Fear and destruction of cars in Trastervere, where last night at 22:50 the operations room of the Rome Fire Brigade was sent to Via San Francesco di Sales n. 20 Team 7/A Ostiense and a representative of the Guard for the collapse of a tuff wall 25 meters long and 6 meters high. A State Military Forces unit with earth-moving equipment was also sent to the site to clear the road of rubble and cars.

According to fire department personnel, there were no injuries, but several parked cars were damaged. The police are on the scene. The road was closed.

Photos via 2