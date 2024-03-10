Experts say that due to Tesla’s growing supply and falling prices, very soon you will be able to drive a Model 3 for 300 euros per month. What about the depreciation of more expensive electric vehicles? For example, how much are you currently paying for a Porsche Taycan in the Netherlands? And is depreciation really as bad as in the US?

The reason for this article lies in the United States. Jalopnik investigated the depreciation of the Porsche Taycan in the States. The study mentions the 2020 Taycan Turbo, which costs $179,630 new. Currently, the car with less than 25,000 kilometers sells for just under $89,998. The car has depreciated by almost 50 percent.

The cheapest Taycan costs as much as the VW ID.7.

The cheapest Taycan we could find is located in Papendrecht, launched in 2021 and currently costs €59,950. It now costs the same as a new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. The basic version in the new one will cost 98,345 euros. Over three years and almost 55,000 kilometers, 38,395 euros (39%) of the value evaporated. Depreciation on this particular Taycan was €12,798 per year.

Porsche Taycan with the least wear and tear

The version you should have with the least annual wear and tear is the Porsche Taycan Performance Plus Battery. For this you paid at least €108,821 in 2021. The cheapest version you can buy now is from 2022 and costs €74,950. Over the two years of its existence, €33,871, or 31 percent, was lost in use, meaning a write-off of €11,290 per year.

Taycan Turbo S price halved

The version that loses the most value immediately becomes one of the most enjoyable versions. For the Turbo S, released in 2020, you had to pay 191,000 euros. Someone bought it and added a few options, bringing the price to €231,941, according to RDW. Now the same one is on sale in Lelystad for 99,950 euros. The depreciation is therefore 130,000 euros, which is almost 33,000 euros per year.

Another 2020 Taycan Turbo S is up for sale in Hoofddorp. They are asking 109,950 euros for it, while the new price four years ago was 229,290 euros. Depreciation is 52 percent, which means that this is possible here in four years. Early Taycan buyers saw the value of their car halve in four years. Now you can take advantage of it. Please note that depreciation may continue.

The latest example is the Turbo S, built in 2023. The sales price last year was 240,537 euros. Now, a year and 9,000 kilometers later, the seller is asking €171,605 for the Taycan. This is now 28 percent less than in previous examples, but the €70,000 depreciation occurred in just one year.

Review of depreciation of the cheapest Porsche Taycan by version

Well, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is depreciating quite a bit. To give a little overview of this block of numbers, we have completed the table. We looked for the cheapest replicas of various versions of the Taycan and looked at depreciation. Think of this as the direction to think when you want to know the price of a Porsche Taycan.

ModelNieuwprijsTweedehandsAfschrijvingAfschrijving per jaarTaycan€98,345€59,950€38,395€12,798.33€Taycan Performance-accu Plus€108,821€74,950€33,871€11,290€Taycan 4S129,515€69,944€59 .571 euros14.892 eurosTaycan GTS155.000 euros99 .911 euro55.089 euro27.544 eurotaycan Turbo161.704 euro88.450 eur73,254 euro18.313 eurotaycan Turbo S231.951.950 euro131.991 Eurotaycan Cross Turismo19.79. Euro48.884 euros16.294 euros Taycan Sport Turismo€188,823€74,995€43,828€21,914Taycan GTS Sport Turismo€158,802€109,900€45,902€22,951€