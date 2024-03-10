Suara.com – Komika Bene Dion recently described the moment when she was angry with her mother because she kept asking for money. At that time, he felt that he had never enjoyed the fruits of his own labor.

“So I worked for years, the money never came to me,” said Bene Dion, quoting from an upload from the gossip account @lambegosiip on Saturday (9/3/2024).

The film actor, Agak Laen, once became angry when his mother suddenly asked to send him money for Bene’s younger brother’s needs.

To his mother, Bene complained about his condition of never being able to enjoy the money he earned himself.

“I was angry at my mother, like, ‘When can I work for myself?’

“‘Always for mom, always for dad, always for my two younger siblings. When can I be selfish?'” he continued, giving an example of what he said to his mother.

After speaking like that, Bene’s mother immediately turned off the phone because she was disappointed with her son’s words.

Bene immediately realized that his words were very evil. This also caused a struggle in his mind.

“Yes, I can complain because for some reason I was working, I wrote screenplays, at that time I also played in soap operas, but the money seemed to come in later, my sister asked for it, it was sent,” he continued.

Bene Dion in the film Rather Laen (Instagram/@benw_dion)

Since then, Bene and his mother have not communicated at all for more than a month.

Bene Dion’s words also received sympathy from netizens because it turned out that many of them had also experienced the same thing.

“It turns out I’m not alone. Keep up the enthusiasm for the sandwich generation. You don’t have savings in this world, God willing, they will be there in the afterlife,” said @nezza***.

“The spirit of the sandwich generation, we will get the reward first,” added @ainun***.

“But it’s really that tired, when the others have already had results for themselves while we’re still like this,” said @meyri***.