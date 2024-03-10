The change to daylight saving time is a practice adopted in various parts of the world with the aim of making better use of natural light during the summer months. In Mexico, this change usually takes place on the first Sunday in March and ends on the last Sunday in October. During this period, clocks move forward one hour, resulting in a greater amount of light during the afternoon.

However, since October 30, 2022, daylight saving time was eliminated, before that date, Mexicans adjusted their clocks twice a year: forward in spring and backward in autumn.

The states that have stopped making changes to their clocks are the following:

Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Colima, Durango, Mexico State, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatan and Zacatecas.

The debate over the effectiveness of daylight saving time is ongoing. Some argue that it contributes to energy savings and encourages outdoor activities, while others point out that it can cause sleep and health disorders in general.

This set of variable schedules reflects the complexity and adaptability of temporal policies in a nation with a wide range of geographic and cultural characteristics.

Therefore, there are states that do modify their schedules with the arrival of summer:

Baja California Chihuahua Coahuila Nuevo León Tamaulipas

