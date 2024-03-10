Tim, no step back from CEO Labriola after the stock market collapse: “Let’s move forward with the new strategic plan”

Tim’s extraordinary board of directors meeting recently ended with the agenda being the briefing by CEO Pietro Labriola to the directors after the anomalous decline of the stock on the stock exchange on the day of the presentation of the 2024-2026 industrial plan.

Labriola and the advisors, according to what we understand, illustrated what happened last Thursday, explaining to the board that the causes that triggered the nervousness of the markets cannot be attributed to the plan.

The meeting was therefore only informational and concluded without the need for any resolution. The ‘Free to run’ plan approved unanimously by the board on Wednesday therefore goes ahead.

According to expectations, an additional communication to the market by management is expected. The board of directors meeting began this morning around 10am, convened by president Salvatore Rossi at the request of CEO Pietro Labriola.