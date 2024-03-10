loading…

Thousands of Indonesian citizens (WNI) living in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, are voting again for the 2024 Indonesian presidential election (pilpres). Photo/REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR – Thousands of Indonesian citizens (WNI) living in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, carried out re-voting for the 2024 Indonesian presidential election (pilpres) on Sunday (10/3/2024).

The re-voting by voting for the presidential and vice presidential candidates was held after fraud occurred involving the election committee.

Seven officials from the Kuala Lumpur election committee were named suspects on February 29 2024 for allegedly tampering with the voter list in the area. “Due to the lobbying influence of representatives of political parties,” wrote the AP news agency, citing a police report.

Idham Holik, Commissioner of the General Election Commission (KPU), said his agency was updating the list of Indonesian voters in Kuala Lumpur. According to him, the total number of registered voters scheduled for re-voting in the 2024 election is 62,217 people.

Holik said that as many as 42,372 voters would re-vote at 22 polling stations located in Kuala Lumpur.

Holik added that the remaining 19,845 voters would re-vote via mobile ballot boxes in several states of Selangor, Perak, Terengganu, WP Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Kelantan.

The vote in Kuala Lumpur on February 11 attracted special attention after the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) announced that it had found indications of administrative violations during the election process.

Among the irregularities discovered in the city were more than 62,000 unregistered ballots with untraceable addresses, damaged ballots and changes to voter rolls.

This is not the first time the KPU has had to hold a re-vote in Kuala Lumpur due to allegations of election fraud.

In the 2019 election, the KPU asked around 300,000 Indonesian citizens in Kuala Lumpur to vote again following allegations of ballot manipulation.

Official election results are expected to be announced on March 20, 2024.

(but)