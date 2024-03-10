The United States embassy in Haiti deployed a military operation on Saturday night in Port-au-Prince after the tension and violence in the streets, by armed gangs, intensified until reaching Tabarre where the North American embassy is located. This operation had the objective of reinforcing security at the embassy and removing non-essential personnel to prevent any tragedy.

“At the request of the Department of State, the US Armed Forces conducted an operation to increase the security of the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, allow the operations of our Embassy mission to continue, and allow the departure of non-essential personnel,” reads the statement from the Southern Command of the United States Armed Forces, in charge of said military operation.

According to a statement from , this operation, which had the cooperation of a military aircraft that only transported personnel working for the US government, sought to strengthen the security of the embassy to guarantee its functional continuity.

“This air transfer of personnel in and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice to reinforce the security of embassies around the world,” reads its statement from the Southern Command of the Armed Forces.

Why have armed gangs taken Port-au-Prince?

The violence in Port-au-Prince, which has led many civilians to abandon their homes and caused 15,000 displacements, has experienced a notable increase since it was announced, on February 28, that the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, had committed to organizing elections before the end of August 2025, despite the fact that his mandate was to end on February 7.

“If Ariel Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, it will lead us directly to a civil war that will end in genocide,” said Jimmy Chérizier, nicknamed Barbecue, who heads the G-9 coalition of gangs. Likewise, he further stated that if Haiti does not become a paradise, they will turn it into hell for everyone.

Did Joe Biden authorize the operation in Port-au-Prince?

Yes. A representative of the White House National Security Council informed the Spanish news agency EFE that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, authorized a mission in a context where attacks by armed groups persist in the metropolitan area of ​​Puerto Príncipe, including Tabarre, a town that houses the American embassy. However, so far it has not been mentioned whether there was approval from the Haitian government.

Last Tuesday, President Biden asked the UN to authorize the sending of an international force to Haiti to help police fight gangs. “I ask the Security Council to authorize this mission now. The people of Haiti cannot wait much longer,” he declared before the UN General Assembly in New York.