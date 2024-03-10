loading…

A court in Pakistan sentenced a 22-year-old student to death for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad SAW and his wife via WhatsApp messages. Photo/REUTERS

ISLAMABAD – A court in Pakistan has sentenced a 22-year-old student to death for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad SAW and his wife via WhatsApp messages.

A court in Punjab province said the defendant had shared blasphemous images and videos with the aim of angering Muslims.

In the same case, a 17 year old teenager was sentenced to life in prison.

Both defendants denied any wrongdoing.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. Some people were hanged before their cases even went to trial.

The case of the two teenagers was filed in 2022 by the cyber crimes unit of the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

The case was then referred to a local court in Gujranwala city.

In last week’s ruling, the judge said the 22-year-old teenager was sentenced to death for preparing photos and videos containing insulting words to the Prophet Muhammad SAW and his wives.

The younger defendant was sentenced to life in prison for distributing the material.