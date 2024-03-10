High temperatures will continue for the next three days in several states of the Republic, causing some thermometers to reach up to 45 degrees, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency detailed that an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment over the west, center, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic, with temperatures that could exceed 40 degrees.

This Sunday, March 10, the following temperatures are expected:

Highs of 40 to 45 degrees in Michoacán, Guerrero and southern Morelos. Highs of 35 to 40 degrees in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, the coast of Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo Highs of 30 to 35 degrees in Sinaloa, Guanajuato, the southwest of the State of Mexico and Puebla, and Oaxaca For Monday March 11, the thermometer will reach 45 degrees again in Michoacán, Guerrero and southern Morelos. From 35 to 40 degrees in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, the coast of Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. From 30 to 35 degrees in Sinaloa, Guanajuato, the southwest of the State of Mexico and Puebla, and Oaxaca. While, for Tuesday, March 12, high temperatures will be present again in Michoacán, Guerrero and the south of Morelos. In addition, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees are expected in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca, Veracruz, the coast of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Finally, in Sonora, Sinaloa, Guanajuato, Querétaro, the southwest of the State of Mexico and Puebla, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees are expected.

