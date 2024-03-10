Mental well-being around the world is a growing concern thanks to increasing public awareness of the importance of mental health. However, major challenges remain, such as social stigma, lack of access to mental health services, and stress caused by modern demands. Along those lines, Sapien Labs, a psychological well-being organization based in the United States, launched a recent study about the global mental health landscape. According to this report—in South America—Brazil and Bolivia lead the list of countries with the lowest levels of mental well-being among their populations.

The definition of mental well-being according to the World Health Organization (WHO) focuses on the ability to face everyday challenges and actively contribute to society. In recent research, the Mental Health Index (MHQ) of half a million people in 71 countries was evaluated, as explained by Sapien Labs. This index covers the cognitive and emotional abilities of an individual, providing a comprehensive view of mental well-being.

The countries with the lowest mental well-being in South America

According to this study, Brazil is the Latin American country that has the lowest MHQ with only 53%. In second place is Bolivia with 60% and Chile follows with 68%. And, in fifth place, are Paraguay and Argentina, countries that have the same level of MHQ with 71%.

Regarding Peru, it is in ninth place along with Colombia, since both have the same average of 77%, according to the latest data collected on the subject.

According to the WHO, it is estimated that around 22% of the population does not have regular access to basic health care services.

According to the Ministry of Health (Minsa), during 2013, from January to July, at least 911,330 cases were treated for mental health disorders and psychosocial problems. The most frequent pathologies treated last year were anxiety (231,874 cases in 2023), depression (139,121 cases), abuse syndrome (132,980 cases), emotional and behavioral disorder in childhood and adolescence (111,364 cases) and mood disorder. psychological development (109,679 cases).

The countries with the lowest mental well-being in the world

Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil recorded the smallest numbers in the study. Additionally, approximately 35% of British respondents were found to be experiencing distress, in contrast to 17% of Italian respondents, placing the UK in the leading position in terms of levels of distress among its population.

“As a whole, Spanish-speaking Latin American countries were in the top half of the rankings, while Anglophone South Asia, Russophone Central Asia, and mainstream Anglophone countries were in the bottom third,” the report reads.

The Ministry of Health, through the Comprehensive Health Insurance (SIS), has covered more than 650,000 consultations to treat depression; It has ranged from mild to severe cases.

According to Sapien Labs, changes in patterns of social interaction and in the workplace could be the main factors that negatively influence community well-being. Furthermore, it suggests that increased economic prosperity does not guarantee greater social well-being, given that elements have been identified that could be impacting the average Mental Health Index (MHI) in more prosperous nations.

These elements are related to the early acquisition of smart mobile devices, the habitual consumption of processed foods and the decrease in closeness in family and friendship relationships.